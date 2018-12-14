Wave of bomb threats across US reported

REUTERS: Dozens of bomb threats were received on Thursday across the United States, targeting news outlets, government buildings, banks and other businesses, NBC News reported, citing various local media and police department accounts.

The FBI has launched a query into the reported bomb threats, noting that a similar wave of threats to schools and other public buildings occurred about a year or more ago, but the authenticity of the latest batch was not immediately confirmed, a law enforcement official told Reuters.

The New York Police Department said in a Twitter message that it does not consider the threats to be credible at this time.

(Writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; editing by Jonathan Oatis)