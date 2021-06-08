Multiple global websites down amid widespread Internet outage

SINGAPORE: Several international websites were down on Tuesday (Jun 8), including Amazon, Reddit, CNN, The Guardian and The New York Times.

Error messages appeared on the websites at around 1000 GMT (6pm Singapore time).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Some reports pointed to a glitch at US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

Most of Fastly's coverage areas were facing "degraded performance", the website showed.

"The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented," Fastly said in an update on its website at 6.44pm.

The company said it had applied the fix shortly after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," Fastly said.

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.​​​​​​​



Britain's Guardian newspaper said its website and app were being affected by the Internet outage.

Sites of some other British news media were also not immediately loading, while multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the New York Times and Bloomberg News appeared to be down across the globe.



Advertisement

Screengrabs of the Amazon and Reddit homepages as seen from a user in Singapore on Jun 8, 2021.

​​​​​​​

Separately, Amazon's retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

The UK government website was also down amid the outage.

The portal gov.uk showed error messages. The BBC was also temporarily inaccessible, but later returned.



The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.

