Weekly US COVID-19 deaths up 15%, new cases rise 24%

WASHINGTON: The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week rose 24 per cent to more than 485,000 while the number of tests performed rose 5.5 per cent, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

Nationally, over 5,600 people died of the virus in the seven days ended Oct 25, up 15 per cent from the prior week. Deaths have risen for at least two weeks straight in 16 states, compared with nine states previously.

Deaths more than doubled in seven states - Connecticut, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio and Wyoming - though they remained low compared to Texas, Florida and California, according to the Reuters analysis.

Thirty-six out of 50 states have seen cases increase for at least two weeks in a row, up from 34 the prior week. They include Florida, Ohio and Michigan - all hotly contested states for the Nov 3 US presidential election. New cases doubled last week in Wisconsin, another crucial state.

The United States performed 7.7 million COVID-19 tests last week, of which 6.3 per cent came back positive for the new virus, compared with 5.4 per cent the prior week, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

South Dakota led the nation with the highest positive test rate at 40 per cent, followed by Idaho at 34 per cent and Wyoming at 29 per cent. A total of 14 states had a positive test rate of over 10 per cent.

The World Health Organization considers rates above 5 per cent concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Since the outbreak started, over 225,000 people in the United States have died and over 8.6 million have become infected with the novel coronavirus.

