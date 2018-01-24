Welsh health service data centres hit by technical issue

File photo of an NHS logo. (Photo: REUTERS/Neil Hall)
LONDON: A technical issue is affecting data centres of the National Health Service in Wales, the devolved Welsh administration said on Wednesday (Jan 24), with media reports suggesting that doctors were struggling to access patient records.

“There is currently a technical issue affecting two NHS Wales Data Centres. This is under investigation by the NHS Wales Informatics Service and is being dealt with as a priority,” a spokesman for the Welsh government said. 


Source: Reuters

