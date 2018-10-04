Westlife reunites; set to release new music and go on tour

"We'll be seeing you soon," the Irish boyband said in a short video clip posted on its Facebook page.

DUBLIN: Six years after its break-up, Irish boyband Westlife has reunited and is set to release new music and go on tour.

In a short video clip shared on its Facebook page, the quartet - Kian Egan, 38, Mark Feehily, 38, Shane Filan, 39, and Nicky Bryne, 39 - shook hands and sat down before turning to the camera and saying: “Hi, we’re Westlife.”



These words then appeared on the screen: “Westlife. New music. New tour. Coming soon.”



"We'll be seeing you soon," proclaimed the band at the end of the clip.

The reunion, which marks the 20th anniversary of the band's formation, will not feature former fifth member Brian McFadden, who left the band in 2004.



According to the Irish Independent, chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be penning the band's comeback material.

Westlife was known for hits including My Love, Swear It Again, Queen of My Heart and Flying Without Wings. Its last album, Gravity, was released in 2010.

