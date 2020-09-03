White House's Birx denies COVID-19 'herd immunity' policy under consideration

LIVONIA, Michigan: White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx on Wednesday (Sep 2) dismissed the notion that the White House was considering a strategy of allowing Americans to become infected with coronavirus in order to reach "herd immunity".

"Neither I, nor anybody in the administration, is willing to sacrifice American lives for herd immunity. We'll get to herd immunity through a vaccine and that's the right way to do it," Birx told reporters during a briefing at St Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, Michigan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Birx was responding to news reports that new White House pandemic adviser Scott Atlas, who is a fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, had advocated for the Trump administration to lift all social and business restrictions aimed at stopping infections from spreading.

Once enough individuals have been infected and become immune, others are less likely to be infected, creating what health officials call "herd immunity".

"I would not be here if the White House believed that herd immunity was an option for America," Birx said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram