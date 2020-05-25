White House limits travel to US from Brazil due to coronavirus

WASHINGTON: The White House announced on Sunday (May 24) that it is prohibiting foreigners from travelling to the United States if they had been in Brazil in the last two weeks, two days after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the new restrictions would help ensure foreign nationals do not bring additional infections to the US, but would not apply to the flow of commerce between the new countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases on Friday, second only to the United States, and now has over 347,000 people infected by the virus, the Health Ministry said.

"I don’t want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either. We’re helping Brazil with ventilators ... Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it," US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump suspended entry of most travellers from China, where the outbreak began, in January. In early March, he imposed travel restrictions on people coming from Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram