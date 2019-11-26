Washington airspace alert sparks White House lockdown

A uniformed Secret Service officer patrols the grounds at the White House in Washington, DC, on Nov 26, 2019, during a lockdown following an air space violation. (Photo: AFP/Eric Baradat) 
WASHINGTON: The US Air Force scrambled jets on Tuesday (Nov 26) after reports of an unidentified aircraft in restricted airspace over Washington forced a brief lockdown in the White House.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that its jet fighters "are on-site and responding".

The plane that allegedly violated the airspace of the US capital city "is not considered hostile at this time", it said.

Washington airspace restrictions were severely tightened after the Sep 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

