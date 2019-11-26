Washington airspace alert sparks White House lockdown

WASHINGTON: The US Air Force scrambled jets on Tuesday (Nov 26) after reports of an unidentified aircraft in restricted airspace over Washington forced a brief lockdown in the White House.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that its jet fighters "are on-site and responding".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plane that allegedly violated the airspace of the US capital city "is not considered hostile at this time", it said.

We have tasked aircraft to respond. More details to follow. — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) November 26, 2019

Washington airspace restrictions were severely tightened after the Sep 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.