White House not mandating COVID-19 testing before domestic flights

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Friday (Feb 12) it was not planning to require passengers to get negative COVID-19 test results before US domestic airline flights after the potential of new rules raised serious concerns among US airlines, unions and some lawmakers.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a media briefing "reports that there is an intention to put in place new requirements, such as testing, are not accurate."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Jan 26 it was "actively looking" at the potential of requiring tests.

