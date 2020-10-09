White House physician says Trump can return to public events Saturday

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's physician said on Thursday (Oct 8) that the president had completed his course of therapy for the coronavirus, had remained stable since returning to the White House, and could return to public engagements on Saturday.

Dr Sean Conley said in a memo released by the White House that Trump had responded "extremely well" to treatment.



"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Trump's doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.



Trump was admitted to hospital on Oct 2 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Monday, he left the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was receiving treatment, and boarded a helicopter to return to the White House.



