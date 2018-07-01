White House's Bolton - North Korea nuclear programme can be dismantled in year

World

White House's Bolton - North Korea nuclear programme can be dismantled in year

White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Sunday he believed the bulk of North Korea's nuclear programme could be dismantled within a year.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a news conference in Moscow
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Sunday he believed the bulk of North Korea's nuclear programme could be dismantled within a year.

Bolton also told CBS's "Face the Nation" that Washington was going into nuclear negotiations aware of Pyongyang's failure to live up to its promises in the past.

"There's not any starry-eyed feeling among the group doing this," he said. "We're well aware of what the North Koreans have done in the past."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark