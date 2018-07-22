White House says 'skeptical' South Sudan leaders can oversee transition to democracy

World

White House says 'skeptical' South Sudan leaders can oversee transition to democracy

The United States has condemned a legislative measure to extend South Sudan government’s term in office and said in a statement it remains skeptical that the country's political leaders can oversee a peaceful and timely transition to democracy.

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan President Salva Kiir attends the signing of a peace agreement with the Sout
FILE PHOTO: South Sudan President Salva Kiir attends the signing of a peace agreement with the South Sudan rebels aimed to end a war in which tens of thousands of people have been killed, in Khartoum, Sudan June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Bookmark

NAIROBI: The United States has condemned a legislative measure to extend South Sudan government’s term in office and said in a statement it remains skeptical that the country's political leaders can oversee a peaceful and timely transition to democracy.

"A narrow agreement between elites will not solve the problems plaguing South Sudan," the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

"In fact, such an agreement may sow the seeds of another cycle of conflict. Therefore, the United States condemns the legislative measure to extend unilaterally the government’s term in office."

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark