White House says Trump still backs raising age to 21 for some guns
President Donald Trump still supports raising the age limit for possessing certain firearms to 21 and will also be looking at a lot of different options on gun measures, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"We expect to have some specific policy proposals later this week," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular news briefing, adding that the proposals will be specific to school safety. The proposals come less than two weeks after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school by a 19-year-old man with an AR-15 assault weapon.
