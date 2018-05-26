White House team to leave for Singapore to prep for possible North Korea summit

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) in Washignton, DC, U.S. May 17, 2018 and in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018 respectively. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque and Korea Summit Press Pool/File Photos
WASHINGTON: A White House team will leave as scheduled for Singapore this weekend to prepare for a possible summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday (May 26).

Politico magazine had reported earlier that an advance team of 30 White House and State Department officials were preparing to depart later this weekend.

This comes after Trump called off the summit with Kim on Thursday, blaming "open hostility" from the North Korean regime and warning Pyongyang against committing any "foolish or reckless acts".

Pyongyang later described this decision as "extremely regrettable".

On Friday, Trump said that the US was having "productive talks" about reinstating a Jun 12 summit in Singapore.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also held a surprise meeting with Kim on Saturday to ensure the Trump-Kim summit goes off successfully, South Korean officials said.

The meet between Moon and Kim is the clearest sign yet that the on-again off-again summit is likely to be held as initially agreed.

