White House welcomes release of Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar

Reuters reporter Wa Lone poses with wife Pan Ei Mon and daughter, along with Reuters reporter Kyaw
Reuters reporter Wa Lone poses with wife Pan Ei Mon and daughter, along with Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo carrying his daughter next to wife Chit Su Win, after being freed from prison, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool
WASHINGTON: The White House said on Tuesday (May 7) it welcomed the release of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were jailed in Myanmar for more than a year.

"Jailed for over 500 days since December 2017 for reporting on atrocities against the Rohingya, we are delighted they will be reunited with their families," the White House said in a statement.

"We hope that other jailed journalists in Burma will also be allowed their freedom," it said.

