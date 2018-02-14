White powder sent to Washington building, housing Obama office - reports

WASHINGTON: Washington police and fire officials on Tuesday removed a white powdery substance sent to the office building where former President Barack Obama leases space, but the material was found to be harmless, according to media reports.

The local Fox affiliate said the incident was reported in the early afternoon at a building that houses the headquarters of the nonprofit World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and where Obama has leased office space. It was not known if Obama was in the office at the time, it said.

It was mailed to the WWF, Fox reported.

The substance turned out to be baby powder, the Washington Examiner reported.

The U.S. Secret Service and Obama's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, was hospitalised in New York after coming in contact with a suspicious powder contained in a letter sent to a family's home. The powder was proved harmless, according to police.

The package included a letter addressed to the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., that read "You're an awful person and now you get what you deserve," the New York Post and New York Daily News reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Obama and his wife Michelle, who took up residence in Washington after leaving the White House last year, took part in a ceremony on Monday at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery where their official portraits were unveiled.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)