Roads around British PM's office closed as police investigate 'suspicious item'

LONDON: Roads around British Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing Street office were closed around noon on Thursday (May 23) as police investigated a suspicious item.

"Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed," British police said in a tweet.

"Specialist officers are now in attendance."

Members of the public were kept away from the area while police carried out their checks.

Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2019

About 40 minutes after their earlier tweet, police said the item was "non-suspicious".

"Happy to update the item concerned has now been fully assessed and deemed non-suspicious," police wrote.

"Roads will be reopened shortly. Thanks again for your patience and cooperation."

#Breaking: Whitehall in #London in the #UK is on lock down as police is investigating a 'suspected item left behind' pic.twitter.com/OA5W9GXjYO — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) May 23, 2019