WHO says 172 countries engaging with global COVID-19 vaccine plan

GENEVA: About 172 countries are engaging with the WHO-led COVAX plan designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday (Aug 24), but more funding is urgently needed and countries should now make binding commitments.

"Initially, when there will be limited supply (of COVID-19 vaccines), it's important to provide the vaccine to those at highest risk around the globe," the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.

It also urged countries to join its plan to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines so they can work together in a coordinated manner.

Bruce Aylward, the WHO's emergencies chief, told a news briefing that "the critical thing is to ensure that some vaccine gets to all countries as early as possible".

