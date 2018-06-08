WHO chief says Ebola outbreak in Congo is stabilising

The fight against a deadly Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is giving reason for cautious optimism, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

A World Health Organization (WHO) worker administers a vaccination during the launch of a campaign aimed at beating an outbreak of Ebola in the port city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

"It's stabilising. We're optimistic, cautiously optimistic," he told Reuters.

He said he would travel to Congo on Sunday to check on progress a month into the outbreak, and would also go to neighbouring Central African Republic as part of a drive to build up health systems in the fragile and impoverished country.

