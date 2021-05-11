WHO chief Tedros says focusing on pandemic when asked about second term

GENEVA: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday he was focusing on fighting the current pandemic, when asked if he would stand for a second term as head of the agency.

"So I think it's time to still focus on this pandemic. It's very unprecedented. I'm currently focused on fighting this pandemic with my colleagues working day and night," Tedros told a briefing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stat News said last week he would run, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram