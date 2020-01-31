WHO declares international emergency over coronavirus

GENEVA: The UN health agency on Thursday (Jan 30) declared an international emergency over the deadly coronavirus from China - a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international co-ordination in tackling the disease.



"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems .... This is not a vote of no confidence in China," World Health Organisation (WHO) chief WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.



The WHO said there was "no reason" to restrict travel or trade with China over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, after several airlines announced they were suspending flights.



"WHO (World Health Organization) does not recommend and actually opposes any restrictions" on travel and trade, Ghebreyesus said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus