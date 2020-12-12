WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in weeks

GENEVA: The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday (Dec 11) .

Soumya Swaminathan said the global health body could decide on Pfizer's vaccine candidate in the next "couple of weeks", and later said it could also review Moderna's and AstraZeneca's in a few weeks. WHO approval could allow a vaccine to be deployed in some countries where national medical regulators have not yet been able to evaluate it.



