WHO extremely concerned about Ebola "perfect storm" in Congo

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo could deteriorate rapidly because of attacks by armed groups, community resistance and the geographic spread of the disease.

“We are now extremely concerned that several factors may be coming together over the next weeks and months to create a perfect storm,” WHO's head of emergency response Peter Salama told a news conference in Geneva.

