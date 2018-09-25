WHO extremely concerned about Ebola "perfect storm" in Congo

WHO extremely concerned about Ebola "perfect storm" in Congo

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo could deteriorate rapidly because of attacks by armed groups, community resistance and the geographic spread of the disease.

Medical team wear protective suits as they prepare to administer Ebola patient care at The Alliance
Medical team wear protective suits as they prepare to administer Ebola patient care at The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) treatment center in Beni, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fiston Mahamba

“We are now extremely concerned that several factors may be coming together over the next weeks and months to create a perfect storm,” WHO's head of emergency response Peter Salama told a news conference in Geneva.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

