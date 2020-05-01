WHO ministerial to open on May 18; UNICEF seeks flights for vaccines
GENEVA: The annual meeting of health ministers will take place virtually from May 18, with the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (May 1).
The shortened agenda will include items essential for "governance continuity" such as election of its executive and a speech by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing in Geneva.
UNICEF called for unlocking a "massive backlog" in vaccine shipments amid a huge drop in commercial flights and limited availability of charters in the pandemic.
READ: Children in South Asia at risk as coronavirus disrupts immunisation drive: UNICEF
"UNICEF is appealing to governments, the private sector, the airline industry, and others, to free up freight space at affordable cost for these life-saving vaccines," spokeswoman Marixie Mercado said.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram