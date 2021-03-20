WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, has 'tremendous potential'
GENEVA: The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel said on Friday (Mar 19) that data from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot do not point to any overall increase in clotting conditions but it would continue to monitor its effects.
"The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world," the WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said in a statement issued after its independent experts met on Tuesday and on Thursday to review data.
