Who's footing the bill for Cardinal Pell's defence?

SYDNEY: Cardinal George Pell has been represented by one of Australia's most experienced, and expensive, defence attorneys during a year of legal proceedings, racking up a bill experts estimate will top A$3 million.

Pell may have been in charge of the Vatican finances until this week's revelation that he had been convicted of sexual assault against two choirboys in the 1990s, but church officials insist they are not helping pay the bill.

Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli said neither his archdiocese, where Pell served at the time of the assaults, nor "any other church body" was paying the legal costs.

"I imagine it is very expensive, but as far as I understand, that's come from private sources," Comensoli told the national broadcaster, ABC.

Pell's lead attorney, Robert Richter, is one of Australia's most well-known defence barristers, and has represented the Cardinal since before committal hearings began in early March, 2018.

Legal sources familiar with Richter's practice say he charges clients A$15,000 (US$10,800) per day, and works with two to three junior associates who cost an additional A$5,000 per day each.

That team represented Pell through two weeks of committal hearings, preparations and court appearances through one trial in September which ended in a hung jury.

They also represented Pell in the second trial which ended with his unanimous conviction in December on five charges of sexual and indecent assault against the choirboys in Melbourne's Saint Patrick's Cathedral.

The team also defended Pell in this week's sentencing hearings and will represent him on appeal, a process expected to last several more months.

Richter raised eyebrows Wednesday when he urged the court to impose a short prison sentence - arguing even if Pell had committed the crimes, they were no more than a "plain vanilla sexual penetration case where a child is not volunteering".

Legal experts said the total bill for his defence would likely exceed A$3 million.

In the absence of Church funding, Pell - the son of a publican who has spent his professional life in the Church - has turned to private donations to pay those bills.

Supporters set up a fund to gather donations shortly after Pell was first charged by Victoria state police in June 2017.

The fund had the support of the Institute for Public Affairs, a well-connected conservative think tank, and the Catholic Weekly magazine published by the Archdiocese of Sydney, where Pell also served, has regularly advertised for donations.

Donors to the fund have remained anonymous, but high-profile supporters of Pell have included figures like former prime ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard and a stable of conservative media commentators.

Howard was one of 10 people who submitted character references in favour of the disgraced cleric to a pre-sentencing hearing on Wednesday.