WHO's Tedros says COVID-19 vaccine shortage in poor countries a global failure

GENEVA: The world's inability to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"It's not hesitancy. It's lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially Africa, it's very worrisome," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "There is no vaccine. You can't even talk about delivery or absorption capacity when there's no vaccine."

