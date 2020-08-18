WHO says people in 20s, 30s, 40s increasingly driving COVID-19 pandemic

GENEVA: The spread of the coronavirus is being increasingly driven by people aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s and many are not aware that they have been infected, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Western Pacific said on Tuesday (Aug 18).

"This increases the risk of spillovers to the more vulnerable: The elderly, the sick people in long-term care, people who live in densely populated areas and underserved areas," Takeshi Kasai told a virtual briefing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram