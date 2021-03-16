WHO vaccine safety panel may issue statement on AstraZeneca on Tuesday: Spokesman

GENEVA: A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts examining data on Tuesday (Mar 16) from use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may issue a statement at the end of the day, a WHO spokesman said.

Christian Lindmeier, asked about the WHO global advisory committee on vaccine safety, told a UN briefing in Geneva: "We think the committee may issue a statement by the end of the day."

WHO is reviewing the evidence in close dialogue with the European Medicines Agency, also meeting on Tuesday.

The European Union's largest members - Germany, France and Italy - suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of an investigation by the bloc's medicines regulator into isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts.



