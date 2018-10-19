Wikileaks' Assange files suit in Ecuador seeking better asylum terms - lawyer

World

Wikileaks' Assange files suit in Ecuador seeking better asylum terms - lawyer

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has filed a lawsuit in Ecuador seeking better access to communications as part of his asylum in the Andean nation's London embassy, where he has lived for six years, his lawyer told a news conference on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in Lo
FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/FIle photo

Bookmark

QUITO: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has filed a lawsuit in Ecuador seeking better access to communications as part of his asylum in the Andean nation's London embassy, where he has lived for six years, his lawyer told a news conference on Friday.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark