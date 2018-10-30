Wikileaks' Assange says Ecuador seeking to end his asylum

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said on Monday that Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum in its London embassy and hand him over to the United States.

QUITO: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said on Monday that Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum in its London embassy and hand him over to the United States.

He spoke from the London embassy via teleconference as part of a trial in Quito initiated by his legal team that challenges recently created rules governing the terms of his asylum.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editng by Steve Orlofsky)