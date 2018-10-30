Wikileaks' Assange says Ecuador seeking to end his asylum

World

Wikileaks' Assange says Ecuador seeking to end his asylum

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said on Monday that Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum in its London embassy and hand him over to the United States.

FILE PHOTO - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in L
FILE PHOTO - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Bookmark

QUITO: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said on Monday that Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum in its London embassy and hand him over to the United States.

He spoke from the London embassy via teleconference as part of a trial in Quito initiated by his legal team that challenges recently created rules governing the terms of his asylum.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editng by Steve Orlofsky)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark