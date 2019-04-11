WikiLeaks founder Assange arrested in London after Ecuador withdraws asylum

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's nearly seven-year stay at Ecuador's embassy in London came to an abrupt end on Thursday (Apr 11) when police entered the building and arrested him after Ecuador withdrew his asylum.

Assange has been living at the embassy in London's plush Knightsbridge district since 2012 when he sought refuge there after being accused of sexual assault in Sweden - allegations that have since been dropped.

Advertisement

Footage shot by Ruptly, a video news agency, showed a frantic-looking Assange, with a large white beard, being carried down the embassy steps by several men into a police van.

"I can confirm that Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK," British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said on Twitter.

"No one is above the law," he wrote, thanking Ecuador for its "cooperation" in the long-running case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WikiLeaks accused Ecuador of breaching international law by withdrawing his asylum and said the country's ambassador to London had "invited" police into the embassy building to carry out the arrest.

Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & @metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 11, 2019

"Ecuador has illegally terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law," the whistleblowing website said on Twitter.

Russia accused Britain of "strangling freedom" with Assange's arrest, in a Facebook message by foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Britain has guaranted to Ecuador, however, that it will not be extraditing Assange to a country that has the death penalty, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said after the arrest.

"In line with our strong commitment to human rights and international law, I requested Great Britain to guarantee that Mr Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty," Moreno said in a video posted on Twitter.

"The British government has confirmed it in writing, in accordance with its own rules."



The 47-year-old Australian was due to appear in court later on Thursday. He faces prosecution for breaching the conditions of his bail in Britain in 2012.

URGENT: Ecuador has illigally terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law. He was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy minutes ago.https://t.co/6Ukjh2rMKD — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

He had refused to leave the embassy, fearing ultimate extradition to the United States where WikiLeaks said he faces charges over his website publishing huge caches of hacked State Department and Pentagon files.

WikiLeaks had warned last week that a revocation of Assange's asylum could happen within "hours to days", citing sources in Ecuador.

A police van is pictured outside of the Embassy of Ecuador in London on Apr 11, 2019, after police arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Photo: AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS)

"TRUMAN SHOW" IN EMBASSY



WikiLeaks on Wednesday had claimed that it was being blackmailed by "dubious characters" who had obtained security camera footage of Assange inside the embassy.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, accused Ecuador authorities of gathering the images, which he said then found their way into the hands of a group in Spain, who were demanding US$3 million (2.7 million euros) not to publish them.

The documents include thousands of photographs and gigabytes of video footage showing Assange meeting with lawyers and visitors and of him receiving a medical check-up.

"Since (President Lenin) Moreno took power in Ecuador (in 2017), Julian Assange has been living in a Truman Show type situation" with constant surveillance, Hrafnsson claimed.

The editor also accused embassy staff of photocopying a legal document belonging to Assange's lawyer Aitor Martinez.

WikiLeaks believes that the United States is working with Ecuador to extradite Assange to face charges, and that the embassy documents were "quite likely shared with the Trump administration", although it offered no proof of this.

Ecuador had said on Tuesday it was reassessing Assange's asylum claim.

