British police arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after 7 years in Ecuador embassy

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police on Thursday (Apr 11) after they were invited into the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been holed up since 2012.

"Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador," police said.

Police said they arrested Assange after being "invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorean government's withdrawal of asylum."

He has been taken into custody at a central London police station, where he will remain before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court "as soon as is possible", said police.



The WikiLeaks founder initially took refuge in the embassy to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where authorities wanted to question him as part of a sexual assault investigation.

That probe was later dropped but Assange expressed fears the United States wants to prosecute him.

WikiLeaks angered Washington by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables that laid bare often highly critical U.S. appraisals of world leaders from Russian President Vladimir Putin to members of the Saudi royal family.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.



