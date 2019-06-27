Wildfires spread in Catalonia as heatwave grips Spain

TARRAGONA, Spain: Wildfires raged on Thursday (Jun 27) across nearly 4,000 hectares in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia and fire fighters said the area affected could increase significantly as a powerful heatwave grips the entire country.

Temperatures in some parts of Spain are expected to soar to more than 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday. Some other western European countries including France and Germany are also wilting under the heatwave.

The wildfires in Catalonia are among the worst it has seen in 20 years, the regional government said, adding that around 30 people had been evacuated from farmhouses in the affected area.

Helicopters dumped water on the fires blazing across hills some 80km inland from the coastal town of Tarragona. There were no reports of any casualties.

"From the initial moments, the fire spread rapidly in a northeasterly direction, driven by the wind," it said in a statement.

"Last night the fire had a 128km, 14km long perimeter, and had affected some 3,600 hectares across several municipalities," the regional government said in a statement.

Firefighters said the affected area could increase to 20,000 hectares given the intense heat.

