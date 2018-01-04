Wildlife hospital in Israel puts fat hedgehogs on diet and exercise plans

RAMAT GAN, Israel: Sherman, an adult hedgehog, was brought to the Israeli wildlife hospital in the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo two months ago when he could barely walk.



The medical team quickly realised there was nothing wrong with his legs. He was simply overweight.

Sherman weighed 1.6kg, almost twice the average hedgehog weight of between 600 to 900g.

Just like the more than 10 dangerously-overweight hedgehogs who were brought to the hospital before him in the past months, Sherman was immediately put on a strict weight watchers programme with a personalised exercise plan and controlled feedings.



The wildlife hospital team said Sherman represented a phenomenon that has become wide-spread, due to the thorny mammals' easy access to the meals left for street cats in residential areas and public parks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A lot of people put cat food on the streets for the stray cats which is very nice but they, the problem is that there's other wildlife that eat it and there's a lot of protein and fat in the food which is not specifically for wildlife or hedgehogs.

"So he's put on a lot of weight and now he can't defend himself. So he can't roll into a ball and until he loses enough, he's stuck with us exercising." said zookeeper Becka Rifkin.



Sherman has already lost over 120g since his arrival. The team hopes he can be released back to the wild by the summer.