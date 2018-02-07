Winner of US$560m Powerball jackpot wants to stay anonymous, but could lose winnings: Reports

A woman in New Hampshire holds the winning ticket to a US$560 million Powerball jackpot but is unable to access her winnings as she wants to remain anonymous, according to US media reports.

The woman, who is identified in court documents as Jane Doe according to NewHampshire.com, said she would like her identity to remain a secret even though rules by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission dictate that a winner signs the back of a winning ticket before being able to claim the prize.

"She is a longtime resident of New Hampshire and is an engaged community member," her attorney was reported as saying. "She wishes to continue this work and the freedom to walk into a grocery store or attend public events without being known or targeted as the winner of a half-billion dollars."

NewHampshire.com reported that Doe did not believe she had won when the winning numbers were announced. She then went to the lottery's website and read the instructions on the back of her winning ticket, after which she printed her name and other information on the back of the ticket, secured it in a safe place and looked for a lawyer.

It was only after she met with an attorney that Doe realised a trust could sign for and collect the winnings, therefore preserving her privacy, her attorney said in the report. He also asked if Doe could replace her name on the ticket with the trust in the presence of lottery officials, but was told that any alteration would invalidate the ticket and she would lose her winnings.



"She intends to contribute a portion of her winnings to a charitable foundation so that they may do good in the world. She wishes to be a silent witness to these good works, far from the glare and misfortune that has often fallen upon other lottery winners," her attorney wrote in court records.



The executive director of New Hampshire Lottery also told NewHampshire.com: "While we respect this player's desire to remain anonymous, state statutes and lottery rules clearly dictate protocols."

The winnings will expire after a year if they remain unclaimed, according to CNBC.

The winning Powerball ticket was the fifth-largest grand prize in the game's 15-year history, according to lottery officials.