With an eye on Russia, US Navy re-establishing its Second Fleet

WASHINGTON: The United States Navy is re-establishing its Second Fleet, responsible for the northern Atlantic Ocean, nearly seven years after it was disbanded as the Pentagon puts countering Russia at the heart of its military strategy.

"Our National Defense Strategy makes clear that we're back in an era of great power competition as the security environment continues to grow more challenging and complex," Chief of U.S. Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said in a statement on Friday.

"Second Fleet will exercise operational and administrative authorities over assigned ships, aircraft and landing forces on the East Coast and northern Atlantic Ocean," Richardson said.

It was not immediately clear what ships and other assets would make up the new Second Fleet.

In 2011, the fleet was disbanded for cost-saving and organizational structure reasons. Since then, however, Russia has become more assertive, flexing its military muscles in conflicts like those in Ukraine and Syria.

Earlier this year, the U.S. military said in a new national defence strategy that countering Russia, along with China, would be a priority, the latest sign of shifting priorities after more than a decade and a half of focusing on the fight against Islamist militants.

