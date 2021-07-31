With bipartisan vote, US Senate advances Biden's infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON: The US Senate voted by a wide margin on Friday to take up a US$1 trillion infrastructure Bill , advancing President Joe Biden's top priority of renovating roads and bridges with support from Republicans and Democrats alike.

The 66-28 vote was hailed by lawmakers of both parties as a sign that Washington was capable of working through sharp partisan differences on a package that would boost the economy and make it easier for Americans to get around.

In a sign of the complexity of both the Bill and the politics surrounding it, the vote was suspended for more than 45 minutes as lawmakers questioned how it would affect broadband internet access. Republican Senator Rob Portman said lawmakers had been confused by different versions of the Bill.

Senators were scheduled to work through the weekend on the sweeping plan, which would dramatically increase the nation's spending on roads, bridges, transit and airports. Supporters predicted it would ultimately pass the Senate and House, eventually reaching Biden's desk for him to sign it into law.

"We're going to get this baby across the finish line," said Democratic Senator Jon Tester, who was part of a bipartisan group that crafted the bill with the White House over months of negotiations.

The package includes about US$550 billion in new spending, on top of US$450 billion that was previously approved. It also includes money for eliminating lead water pipes and building electric vehicle charging stations.

The Bill does not include funding for climate change and social initiatives that Democrats aim to pass in a separate US$3.5 trillion measure without Republican support.

Both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, have been upbeat about prospects for the Bill , which cleared an important procedural hurdle on Wednesday.

"When you have Chuck Schumer and you have Mitch McConnell voting for the same thing in a Bill this large, you have a good thing," Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key swing vote, said on Friday.

Lawmakers still have not seen the full text of the Bill though Manchin told reporters that staffers expected to produce it soon.

Democrats hold razor-thin margins in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, meaning the party must stick together to achieve its legislative goals. Progressive members of the House Democratic caucus have already suggested the US$1 trillion package is inadequate.

Biden on Thursday said the separate US$3.5 trillion Bill should include a pathway to citizenship for the "Dreamer" immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. It was unclear whether that would be possible under the Senate's complex rules.

Schumer said he plans to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure Bill and the Democratic climate and social spending Bill before senators take their summer break, which was supposed to start in the second week of August.