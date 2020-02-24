With US$1.5 trillion childcare plan, Sanders floats another big campaign pledge

WASHINGTON: US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday (Feb 24) proposed spending US$1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.

The proposal is the latest by the frontrunner Democratic candidate that would vastly expand America's social welfare system as he seeks the nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November election.

Sanders is proposing massive overhauls of the US economy, including banning private health insurance in favour of a government-run system that guarantees universal health coverage, an approach already taken by many developed countries.

Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders cheer as he takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sanders opponents, including centrist Democrats like Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, say his proposals are too expensive. Bloomberg is staking his candidacy in part on the argument that Sanders' proposals are too radical to get through the US Congress.

But on Monday, the Vermont senator pushed ahead with his latest example of his self-described "Democratic socialist" bona fides.

"We have a moral responsibility as a nation to guarantee high-quality care and education for every single child, regardless of background or family income," the Sanders campaign said in a proposal posted on his website.

The childcare and early education proposal would push America in the direction taken by many other advanced countries by boosting access to publicly funded childcare and pre-kindergarten education.

At least 10 hours of childcare a day would be available from infancy through age three, the age at which early-education programs would kick in, according to Sanders' proposal.

Sanders said the program would be paid for by taxing the wealth of the richest 0.1 per cent of Americans.

Most developed country governments spend more than the United States does on childcare and early education.

In 2015, government in America spent the equivalent of 0.3 per cent of national economic output on early childhood education and care, compared to 1.3 per cent in France, one per cent in South Korea and 0.6 per cent in the United Kingdom, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

In France, about 56 per cent of children age two and under are enrolled in childcare and early education, twice the 28 per cent rate in the United States, according to the OECD.

