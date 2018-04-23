Woman fined US$500 for taking an apple through US customs from Delta flight: Report

COLORADO: A woman was recently fined US$500 (S$658) by US customs after she took a free snack with her as she disembarked a Delta Air Lines flight from Paris, according to a report from a local media outlet in Colorado.

Crystal Tadlock said flight attendants gave out apples in plastic bags towards the end of the flight, but as she was not hungry at the time, she kept it so she could eat it on the second leg of her trip back to Denver, according to KDVR.

During a random check, a customs officer found the apple still wrapped in plastic with the Delta logo on it.

"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, 'yeah'. I didn’t really get why he was asking that question and then he said 'it’s about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you US$500,'" said Tadlock, as cited in the report.



The officer was said to have denied Tadlock the option of eating or throwing out the apple.

"It's really unfortunate someone has to go through that and be treated like a criminal over a piece of fruit," said Tadlock, who added she would fight the case in court.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Delta said in a statement that it encourages customers to follow US Customs and Border Protection protocols, KDVR reported.

Meanwhile, a US customs spokesperson reportedly said its privacy policy prohibits it "from discussing the details of any individual's specific inspection, however all agriculture items must be declared".

