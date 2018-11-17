Woman's death casts pall over France's 'yellow vest' protests

PARIS: A protester was accidentally killed on Saturday (Nov 17) as thousands of people blocked roads across France in a "yellow vest" movement against high fuel prices, which has channelled widespread anger over stagnant spending power under President Emmanuel Macron.

An estimated 244,000 people took part in more than 2,000 protests at roundabouts and on major highways and thoroughfares, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said in a statement.

Although most of the blockades were being carried out without incidents, tempers flared at times as some drivers confronted the protesters or tried to force their way through.

In the eastern Savoie region a 63-year-old woman was killed when a mother trying to bring her daughter to the doctor panicked after protesters surrounded their car, and suddenly accelerated into the crowd.

The driver, who police said was in a state of shock, was taken in for questioning.

Injuries were reported in other areas as some drivers confronted protesters or tried to force their way through blockades. Among the injured was a police officer in the Mediterranean city of Grasse.

Some highways were totally blocked including the A63 which links France to Spain.

"This is what we were worried about by having unorganised demonstrations by people who aren't necessarily used to such things," Castaner said earlier.

In Paris, several hundred protesters yelling "Macron resign!" and singing La Marseillaise massed on the Champs Elysees and the Place de la Concorde, hoping to march toward the Elysee Palace, Macron's official residence.

Riot police blocked their path, but several hundreds of people managed to get around them using side streets and get close to the Elysee Palace in the afternoon before being driven back by tear gas.

Overall 52 people had been detained across France and 106 people had been injured, five seriously, the interior ministry said.

Officials had warned that police would intervene to ensure no roads were completely blocked.

'PRESIDENT OF THE RICH'

The "yellow vests" movement, named for the high-visibility jackets worn by supporters, erupted on social media last month with calls for blockades of roads and highways.

The protesters say they are being squeezed by years of fuel tax increases that have driven prices to levels not seen since the early 2000s.

But analysts say the movement now represents more widespread frustration against Macron, a former investment banker who has pushed through a series of reforms aimed at bolstering economic growth.

"We're showing that the French do not support their government's policies," said Franck Deroo, a 47-year-old electrician at a blockade on a highway near the Belgian border in Neuville-en-Ferrain, northern France.

The movement enjoys much more public support than others against Macron since he swept to the presidency last year.

An Elabe poll last week found that 73 percent of respondents backed the movement.

Protesters say he is neglecting the lower and middle classes, pointing to tax cuts he has pushed through for high earners and companies.

"Macron is the president of the rich and not the poor. He needs to think about the poor as well," said Andre, a 38-year-old with no driver's license who nonetheless joined a blockade in Dole, eastern France.

The government last week announced a series of measures to try and quell the anger over fuel prices, including energy subsidies and higher bonuses towards cleaner vehicles.

In a TV interview this week Macron admitted he had "not succeeded in reconciling the French with their leaders" and that "we have probably not given them enough consideration."

But he said he would not rescind increases on fuel tax - set to rise again in January.

"We want to work, but not for nothing," said Joffrey Gouillet, 27, a protesters in Pont-de-Beauvoisin.

"The goal isn't to create havoc but to get our rights back. You can't make it to the end of the month even with two salaries."