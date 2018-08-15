US woman who shot herself receives face transplant

Three years after a gunshot wound to the face left her with severe facial trauma, a woman last year became the youngest recipient of a full-face transplant in the United States, and now hopes to use her story to offer hope to others.

Katie Stubblefield was 18 when she attempted suicide on Mar 25, 2014 and suffered a facial gunshot wound.

She lost part of her forehead, nose, most of her mouth, her jaw and her eyes were badly damaged.

"Her brain was basically exposed, and I mean, we’re talking seizures and infections and all kinds of problems. Forget the face transplant; we’re talking about just being alive," one of her doctors, Brian Gastman, told National Geographic.



It was only after three years of hospital stays and treatments that the then 21-year-old received a full face transplant in May last year, according to a GoFundMe page detailing her story.

"At 21 years old, Katie Stubblefield was the youngest person in the United States to receive a face transplant," read the page, which was set up by a family friend on Wednesday (Aug 14).

"After a failed attempt at suicide, a new face, and a new perspective on life, her goal is to use her story of suffering, triumph, and joy to offer hope to those who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide, especially in a time where suicide is pervading our culture."

After the suicide attempt, Katie lost most of her vision, had a compromised ability to speak and was unable to take care of herself, the page said. She was transferred to the Cleveland Clinic with the hopes of an eventual face transplant.

She was placed on the waiting list for a face transplant in March 2016 and a donor was found 14 months later: Adrea Schneider, a 31-year-old woman who died of a drug overdose, according to a National Geographic feature on her journey.



The extensive 31-hour procedure took a team of 11 surgeons and multiple specialists, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which carried out the transplant.

Detailing the procedure in an article on its website, the clinic said the surgery included: "Transplantation of the scalp, the forehead, upper and lower eyelids, eye sockets, nose, upper cheeks, upper jaw and half of lower jaw, upper teeth, lower teeth, partial facial nerves, facial muscles, and skin – with 100 per cent of her facial tissue effectively replaced."



Katie Stubblefield at Ronald McDonald House in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Cleveland Clinic)

Besides improving her appearance, the surgery would allow her to speak more clearly, and breathe, chew, and swallow more effectively, the clinic said.



However, Katie currently remains unable to see and is learning Braille, according to the clinic.

"She’s also undergone additional surgeries to improve function in her tongue and jaw," it added.



"I'm definitely taking many, many daily steps," Katie told CNN in an interview published on Wednesday. "Life is precious, and life is beautiful."

The operation was funded by the US Department of Defense as part of its research into "regenerative medicine" for the treatment of wounded soldiers.



The GoFundMe page aims to raise US$50,000 to help pay for Katie and her family's needs for the coming year.

"In addition to finding a place to rent and cover basic essentials, their family will need additional funds to continue Katie’s much needed extra therapies and training, not covered by insurance or the Department of Defense," read the page.



Katie now hopes to attend college and have a family and career one day, the page added.

Meanwhile, she hopes that her story will help people "see how precious life is".

"If by sharing her story, Katie could empower one person, debunk one myth about suicide, or most of all prevent one suicide she will have achieved her goal," said the page.



Where to get help: Samaritans of Singapore operates a 24-hour hotline at 1800 221 4444, or you can email pat@sos.org.sg. You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.