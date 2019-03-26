Women at Vatican magazine quit to protest 'male control'

VATICAN CITY: The all-female editorial team behind the Vatican's women's magazine have resigned over what they describe as attempts to stifle their reporting and bring in more "obedient" journalists, its founder said Tuesday (Mar 26).

"We are throwing in the towel because we feel surrounded by a climate of distrust and progressive de-legitimisation," Woman Church World founder Lucetta Scaraffia wrote in an editorial published by Italian religious news blog Il Sismografo.

The magazine - which has not shied away from tackling hard-hitting issues such as the sexual abuse of nuns by priests - began life seven years ago as an insert and is published along with the Vatican's L'Osservatore Romano newspaper.

Scaraffia said the new editor of L'Osservatore, Andrea Monda, was attempting to "weaken" the monthly by bringing in external collaborators in a bid to control the editorial line.

In an open letter to Pope Francis, she said the 11 women felt they were being "reduced to silence".

She also defended the monthly, saying stories that may have raised hackles in the Vatican had only been covered after the story had already broken and the facts were in the public domain.



"Now it seems a vital initiative has been reduced to silence, and we return to the antiquated and barren custom of selecting, under direct male control, those women considered trustworthy," she said.



FILE PHOTO: Lucetta Scaraffia, editor-in-chief of Women Church World, poses in her house in Rome on Feb 28, 2018. (Photo: AP/Domenico Stinellis)

The women will also explain their decision to quit in an editorial next month. Copies of it and the letter were made available to Reuters by one of the members on Tuesday.



In the editorial, Scaraffia lamented an attempt to return to selection of women "who assure obedience, renouncing any possibility of opening a true, free and courageous dialogue".



Monda released a statement denying that he had selected any collaborators - female or male - based on their obedience, and saying Woman Church World would continue.

He said he had guaranteed the women "the same total autonomy and same total freedom" the magazine had previously enjoyed, and had only made some suggestions about story ideas and people to involve in them.

Monda, a layman, said he has confirmed the magazine's budget despite cost-cutting elsewhere in the Vatican's media operations. He rejected accusations that he was seeking a return to "self-referential clericalism".

