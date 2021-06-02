World Bank says US must free up excess COVID-19 vaccines for Latin America

GENEVA: World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday is was vital that the United States frees up excess COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin America.

"These next few weeks are vital that in particular the U.S. frees up excess (vaccines) to go to programs that exist. We're ready to take them tomorrow in the three countries that I mentioned and by two weeks from now in more countries within Latin America," he told a briefing, referring to Ecuador, El Salvador and Honduras.

Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization top emergency expert, said the situation in South America remained of very high concern.

