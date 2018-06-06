World Court agrees to hear Equatorial Guinea suit against France

THE HAGUE: Judges at the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled they had jurisdiction to hear a case brought by Equatorial Guinea against France.

The suit at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, centres on whether the French government violated diplomatic protocols when it raided a residence in Paris belonging to the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, as part of a corruption investigation.

