World Court orders US to ensure Iran sanctions don't hit humanitarian aid

World

Judges at the International Court of Justice, the highest United Nations court, will rule Wednesday on an Iranian plea to have U.S. sanctions against Tehran lifted.

Iran&apos;s President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the General As
FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
THE HAGUE: The World Court, the highest United Nations tribunal, on Wednesday ordered the United States to ensure that sanctions against Iran do not impact humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety.

Judges at the International Court Of Justice handed a victory to Tehran, which had argued that the U.S. sanctions imposed since May by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump violate the terms their 1955 Treaty of Amity.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

