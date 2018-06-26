Extra Time in Russia: Putting on your best behaviour as World Cup hosts, and hoping it’ll last

Channel NewsAsia’s Justin Ong learns that no effort has been spared to render previously unheralded cities like Rostov-on-Don newly hospitable for the tournament’s myriad visitors. But what happens after the last kick of the ball?

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: When Uruguay went 1-0 up against Russia after 10 minutes, my local Uber driver - with one hand steering and the other streaming the match on his phone - sighed angrily and floored the accelerator.



I groaned along too, nervously. He could speak no English but for one word: "Football”, which he seemed to live and breathe going by the World Cup Russia tee he wore and the France ‘98 music blaring from the stereo (Chumbawamba anyone?).



Thirteen minutes later, Uruguay scored again. “Nyet!” the driver roared, smacking the dashboard, his eyes wild and glazed over. I froze as he mouthed off a barrage of Russian, only to realise he was also pointing out of the window to tell me we’d arrived.



In the heart of the southern port city Rostov-on-Don - venue for five World Cup games - the evening was at a standstill, with people young and old huddled around TV sets in shops and restaurants, chewing fingernails and pulling hair as Russia tried to claw their way back into the game.



It was not to be as the host nation conceded yet another goal to record their first loss of the tournament. The Golden Eagles have nonetheless progressed to the knockout stages where they will face 2010 champions Spain.



Little outbursts of frustration aside, locals on the streets simply shrugged and went on with their lives - which for most businesses, involved setting up for the arrival of thousands of Iceland and Croatia fans for the match on Tuesday (Jun 26).



Signs and posters announcing discounts for South Koreans and Mexicans - who played here on Jun 23 - were taken down and replaced, with one pub close to the Don river embankment taking the effort to chalk down in Icelandic: “Pu erl alveg velkominn. Fyrir 2 glos af bjor, 3 sem gjof!”



Julius, a hulking Iceland fan, newly arrived in town with his wife and daughter, laughed as he told me it loosely (poorly) translates to “You’re welcome. For 2 glasses of beer, 3 as a gift”.



The World Cup has also brought out the enterprise in some individuals, with tacky themed merchandise sold at pop-up stalls around the city.



Strip away the World Cup brouhaha, though, and Rostov-on-Don has given off a real cosy, homely feel – providing a quietened respite from the daily madness I experienced in Moscow.



Julius agreed. “It’s a nice city. People have been nice. There’s no metro like Moscow, and people don’t speak as much English, but everything else is ok.”



Then I met Vera, 25, in an eatery and she told me her city - at least its centre - now looks completely different from a few years back.



“It was actually a dirty place, not well-groomed, with many problems the government did not solve. Dusty roads, sidewalks, buildings, poor utilities, awful drivers and traffic,” she rattled off.



“Then they suddenly renovated the roads and bought new buses - for the first time we have public transport with aircon!



“It’s rather pleasant now. With all this investment, I hope my city will become safer and more comfortable in future.”