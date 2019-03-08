World's deepest swimming pool to open in Poland

WARSAW: A 45m-deep swimming pool will open in Poland in the autumn of 2019 and when it does, it will be the deepest in the world.

Called the DeepSpot, the diving pool will have 8,000 cubic metres of water, which is 27 times more water than in an ordinary 25m pool, according to its official website.

The DeepSpot pool is located in Mszczonow, Poland, about 40km from Warsaw. (Image: Instagram/deepspotpoland)

The pool is still undergoing construction in Msxczonow, a town 40km south-west of capital city Warsaw.



When it is completed, it will be open to all levels of swimmers, including beginners, athletes and professional divers, the website stated.

The pool is also catered to those who do not want to swim. It will have an "underwater tunnel for spectators", as well as conference, training and hotel rooms with views of the pool interiors.

An artist impression of the pool. (Photo: Facebook/Deepspot)

The pool is being constructed by FlySpot, a popular indoor skydiving simulator in Warsaw West County.

DeepSpot will only hold the world record for around six months before the Blue Abyss, a 50m pool in the UK, opens.

Currently, the deepest swimming pool in the world is the Y-40 Deep Joy diving pool in Italy, which has a depth of 42m.



