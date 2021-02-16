World needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency, says Boris Johnson

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (Feb 15) that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China.

Johnson said he would be keen on a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and US concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked by Reuters about any action he wanted to improve transparency, Johnson said: "I think what the world needs to see is a general agreement on how we track data surrounding zoonotic pandemics ... and we want a joint agreement on transparency."

"I think one of the attractive ideas that we have seen in the last few months has been a proposal for a global treaty on pandemics, so that signatory countries make sure that they contribute all the data they have and we are able to get to the bottom of what's happened and stop it happening again," he said at a news conference.

"That is the sensible thing to do."

Advertisement

Advertisement

European Council President, Charles Michel, wrote on Twitter that he welcomed "the support of Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty in order to improve global preparedness, resilience and recovery".

As part of Britain's presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, Johnson wants to lead efforts on a global approach to pandemics, including an early warning system. But a weekend statement ahead of a call of G7 leaders on Friday did not go into detail about any treaty on transparency.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which was first detected in China in late 2019, has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression and upended normal life for billions of people.



Advertisement

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he shared US concerns about the level of access given to a WHO COVID-19 fact-finding mission to China, while Johnson has said he supports US President Joe Biden in the need for more data from the investigation.

Asked by Reuters who he held responsible for any lack of transparency on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said: "I think it's fairly obvious that most of the evidence seems to point to the disease having originated in Wuhan."

"Therefore I think we all need to see as much as we possibly can about how that might have happened, the zoonotic questions that people are asking. I think we need as much data as possible," he said.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram